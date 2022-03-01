Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMX shares. William Blair lowered shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Terminix Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Terminix Global by 1,586.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 8,018.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 1,424.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

TMX stock opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. Terminix Global has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $53.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

