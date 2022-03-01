TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,067,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,917 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

TTI opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $406.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 3.09. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.26.

About TETRA Technologies (Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.