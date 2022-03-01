Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Upgraded to Buy by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $110.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TXRH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.29.

TXRH opened at $94.91 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $359,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,301 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

