The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $6.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.95. 719,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,990,645. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.33 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $141.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

