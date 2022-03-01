The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Barclays lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $293.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $105.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $324.89 and a 200 day moving average of $330.17. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.28 and a 12-month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,915 shares of company stock valued at $22,615,777 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.