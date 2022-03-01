The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $551.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) to post $551.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $553.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $550.00 million. The GEO Group reported sales of $576.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on GEO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

GEO stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,238,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,230. The stock has a market cap of $705.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

