The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €133.00 Price Target

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been given a €133.00 ($149.44) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.88% from the company’s current price.

SY1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($140.45) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €131.00 ($147.19) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($155.06) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €111.00 ($124.72) price target on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €121.37 ($136.37).

SY1 stock traded up €0.95 ($1.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €106.50 ($119.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,491 shares. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($82.56). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €114.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €118.99.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

