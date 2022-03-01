The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GS. Bank of America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $435.67.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE GS opened at $341.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $316.46 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $368.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.14.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 39.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,254,882,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.