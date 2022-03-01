The Goldman Sachs Group Trims GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Target Price to $30.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 80.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on GoodRx from $49.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX traded down $9.67 on Tuesday, hitting $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 318,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,063. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average of $36.23. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of -0.01.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The business had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $2,261,696.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,105,986 shares of company stock valued at $40,806,628. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in GoodRx by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GoodRx by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in GoodRx by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

