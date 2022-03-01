The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,651,000 after acquiring an additional 763,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,772,000 after acquiring an additional 583,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after acquiring an additional 103,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after acquiring an additional 93,905 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 41,703 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.94.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

