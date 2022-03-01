The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 717 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIFS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 90.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,958 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 107.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 21.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 198.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $359.84 on Tuesday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a one year low of $248.01 and a one year high of $432.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $384.42.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 53.62%.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

