The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Entravision Communications by 1,133.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,082,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after buying an additional 1,913,435 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Entravision Communications by 1,273.1% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 453,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 420,129 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Entravision Communications by 332.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 352,969 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Entravision Communications by 343.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 297,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 230,567 shares during the period. 57.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

EVC opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $546.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.72. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

