The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $261,000 Stake in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Apyx Medical were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 18.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 75,003 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,555,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 83,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 16.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 26,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 426.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 52,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APYX opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $347.56 million, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 0.91. Apyx Medical Co. has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $17.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Apyx Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

