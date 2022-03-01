The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,230 Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bluegreen Vacations were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. 36.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.06 per share, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BVH stock opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average is $28.34. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $36.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BVH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

