The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on PNTG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.
PNTG opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $462.75 million, a PE ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $58.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13.
The Pennant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.
