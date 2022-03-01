The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The Pennant Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.600-$0.720 EPS.

NASDAQ PNTG traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 25,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,069. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $58.21. The stock has a market cap of $413.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 2.57.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on PNTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,142,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,607,000 after buying an additional 148,342 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after purchasing an additional 67,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $882,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Pennant Group (Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.