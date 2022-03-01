The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 100.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,101 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,107 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.4% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 41.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,759 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its position in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.19. 105,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,369,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

