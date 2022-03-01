TheStreet Downgrades Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.25.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Shares of NYSE PACK opened at $24.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ranpak has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $42.97.

In related news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $235,122.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACK. JS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ranpak by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 30,530,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,351,000 after buying an additional 553,985 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in Ranpak by 875.4% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 3,901,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,654,000 after buying an additional 3,501,465 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ranpak by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,825,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,196,000 after buying an additional 1,516,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ranpak by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,851,000 after buying an additional 171,962 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ranpak by 33.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,266,000 after buying an additional 544,521 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranpak Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.