TheStreet Lowers Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CASA. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Casa Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casa Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Shares of CASA opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.78 million, a P/E ratio of 138.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Casa Systems had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 55.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,420,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,160 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 594,244 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 1,577.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 379,664 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 75.0% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 21.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 124,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems (Get Rating)

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.