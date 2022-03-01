TheStreet Lowers Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) to C+

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.00.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 45.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 36.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,454,000 after buying an additional 37,263 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 815,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,287,000 after buying an additional 25,425 shares during the period.

Kennametal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

