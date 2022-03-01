Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.37 Million Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

In related news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $516,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,198 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.91. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $111.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.42.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

About Signet Jewelers (Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.