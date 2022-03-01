Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Medifast were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 17,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 11,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 531.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,040,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $186.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.10. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.27 and a 1-year high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. Medifast’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

MED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

