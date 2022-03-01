Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 496 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Brunswick were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,710 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 7.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,122,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,184,000 after buying an additional 154,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,905,000 after buying an additional 191,454 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 15.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,958,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,357,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,344,000 after buying an additional 28,653 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.21.

Shares of BC opened at $95.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.69. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $79.55 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.35.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

