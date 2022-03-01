Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group stock opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $5.05.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Thunderbird Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

