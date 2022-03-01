TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

TMST has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:TMST opened at $18.03 on Monday. TimkenSteel has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $833.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.99.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TimkenSteel will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,969,000 after buying an additional 312,542 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 227.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,208,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,557,000 after buying an additional 2,924,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 16.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,782,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after buying an additional 535,880 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,930,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after buying an additional 106,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,195,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after buying an additional 118,665 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

