Titan Coin (TTN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $404,344.56

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $404,344.56 and $4,054.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008343 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008622 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000321 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000063 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000212 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.