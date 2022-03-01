Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Barclays

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TOL. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.03.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $54.26 on Monday. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.05.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,751,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $722,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 640.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 553,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,858,000 after acquiring an additional 478,924 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $32,561,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 439.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 313,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,658,000 after acquiring an additional 254,929 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 166.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 392,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,679,000 after acquiring an additional 244,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 841,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,923,000 after acquiring an additional 243,352 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

