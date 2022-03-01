Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPDKY remained flat at $$5.41 during midday trading on Thursday. Topdanmark A/S has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31.

Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Private, Small Medium Enterprise (SME), Non-Life Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Private segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SMEs and agricultural businesses.

