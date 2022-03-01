TORM (TRMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TRMD opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $583.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of -340.66. TORM has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of TORM from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TORM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of TORM by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TORM by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in TORM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TORM during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

