TORM (TRMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of TRMD opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $583.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of -340.66. TORM has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of TORM from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
About TORM (Get Rating)
TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
