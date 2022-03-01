Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.39 and a 200 day moving average of $73.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Earnings History for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

