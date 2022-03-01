Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,172 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,333% compared to the typical volume of 49 call options.

Shares of AXS traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.28. 32,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,429. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.37. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.62. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 29.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AXIS Capital by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

