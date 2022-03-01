Traders Buy Large Volume of eHealth Put Options (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,163 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 604% compared to the typical daily volume of 876 put options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EHTH shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.78 million, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86. eHealth has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $78.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in eHealth by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

