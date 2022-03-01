TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.33.

TravelCenters of America stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $615.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.01. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.20.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.87. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 897,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after acquiring an additional 20,814 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,043,000 after buying an additional 59,385 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after acquiring an additional 56,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after acquiring an additional 44,377 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after buying an additional 19,174 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

