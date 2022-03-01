Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Travelzoo reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Travelzoo.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $42,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ralph Bartel bought 61,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $630,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,931 shares of company stock worth $668,714. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

TZOO stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,238. The firm has a market cap of $117.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $19.83.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

