Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.88 Million

Analysts expect that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) will report sales of $18.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.10 million and the lowest is $17.65 million. Travelzoo posted sales of $12.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year sales of $67.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $69.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $84.07 million, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $87.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Travelzoo.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $34,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ralph Bartel purchased 61,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $630,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 65,931 shares of company stock worth $668,714. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Travelzoo by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Travelzoo by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Travelzoo by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 25,881 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth $6,496,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Travelzoo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 87,521 shares in the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Travelzoo stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $9.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.32 million, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.87. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

