Travere Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.48) Per Share (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a report released on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the company will earn ($1.48) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The business had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TVTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Shares of TVTX opened at $27.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,813 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $131,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,125 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $30,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,302. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

