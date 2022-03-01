Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,308 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Trecora Resources were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in Trecora Resources by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,555,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 423,000 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Trecora Resources by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 253,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 45,288 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Trecora Resources by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 511,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 77,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Trecora Resources by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 48,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. 60.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trecora Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

TREC opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $216.45 million, a P/E ratio of -443.28 and a beta of 0.56. Trecora Resources has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Trecora Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.