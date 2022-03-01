Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Raymond James

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TRMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

TRMR stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 220,199 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,741,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 21,744 shares during the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

