Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,289 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Trex were worth $7,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after acquiring an additional 114,549 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,004,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.58.

NYSE:TREX opened at $91.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.37. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

