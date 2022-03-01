Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 355.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total value of $11,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $690,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,925 shares of company stock valued at $17,930,654 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $2.30 on Tuesday, hitting $156.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,718. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $116.01 and a one year high of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.78%.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

