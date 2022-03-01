Tributary Capital Management LLC Makes New $538,000 Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.35. 10,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,389. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.68. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.39.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.68%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

