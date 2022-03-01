Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Short Interest Update

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, a growth of 16,720.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,003,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TCFF opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17. Trillion Energy International has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.52.
About Trillion Energy International (Get Rating)
