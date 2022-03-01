TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.890-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.550-$5.200 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

TriNet Group stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,202. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.27. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $69.43 and a 52 week high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $163,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $1,883,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,525 shares of company stock valued at $4,340,028 over the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in TriNet Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in TriNet Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

