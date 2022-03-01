Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,553,000 after purchasing an additional 61,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,494,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,724,000 after purchasing an additional 383,897 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,495,000 after buying an additional 1,249,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,909,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,852,000 after buying an additional 924,933 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Shares of TFC traded down $4.01 on Tuesday, reaching $58.21. The stock had a trading volume of 198,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,524,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average of $60.69. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.