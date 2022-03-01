Truist Financial Comments on EVO Payments, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVOP)

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) – Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of EVO Payments in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Truist Financial also issued estimates for EVO Payments’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $133.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.51 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EVOP. Citigroup raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $24.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -602.75, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $31.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,285 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in EVO Payments by 433.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 194,331 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in EVO Payments by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 66,557 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVO Payments (Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.