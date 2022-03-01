Truist Financial Lowers Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $120.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.50.

TREX traded down $6.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,105. Trex has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

