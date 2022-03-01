Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Grows Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,726 shares of company stock worth $12,174,130. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.70.

ICE stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.52. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

