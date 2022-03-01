Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $5.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.44. 3,317,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,439,719. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

