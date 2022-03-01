Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $39.04 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,839 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.8% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,558,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970,194 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 12,722.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,017,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,388,991,000 after buying an additional 5,680,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.49. 3,910,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,856,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.