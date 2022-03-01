Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 240 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 1.1% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $4.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.63. 27,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.56.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,230 shares of company stock worth $57,379,647 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.71.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

